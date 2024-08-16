Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE ABG opened at $231.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $277.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.31 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ABG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,548.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

