Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,343 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. M&G Plc lifted its stake in CME Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 987,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,571,000 after purchasing an additional 259,152 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in CME Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.27.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,650 shares of company stock worth $928,776 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $205.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

