Diversified Trust Co Boosts Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Brady were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 1,135.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 59,934 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at $192,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 337.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Brady by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 453,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 65,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Price Performance

NYSE:BRC opened at $72.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Brady’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.98%.

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.