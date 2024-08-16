Diversified Trust Co Buys 2,018 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHO

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.