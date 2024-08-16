Diversified Trust Co Buys 24,492 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,492 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 345,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 26,398 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP opened at $9.80 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 245.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Arun Gupta bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,992.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

