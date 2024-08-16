Diversified Trust Co Buys 6,645 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sabre were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 301.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 21,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roshan Mendis bought 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,228.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 776,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,055.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roshan Mendis bought 19,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $59,228.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 776,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,055.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.72. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $5.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $767.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

