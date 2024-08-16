Diversified Trust Co Buys New Holdings in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 1,289.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 32.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COCO shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 4,372 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $131,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vita Coco news, CMO Jane Prior sold 2,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $88,226.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 131,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $131,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,874 shares of company stock worth $945,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ COCO opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.22. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.08 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Vita Coco Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

