Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 2,204 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 35.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. NDVR Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 35,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total value of $122,228.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PAG opened at $165.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.05 and its 200 day moving average is $153.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.95 and a 12-month high of $179.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

