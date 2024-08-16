Diversified Trust Co Grows Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 240,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 204,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 34,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STBA opened at $40.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $142.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STBA. DA Davidson raised their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $986,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

