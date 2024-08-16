Diversified Trust Co Grows Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 270.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 26,521 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $2,048,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

STRL opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day moving average of $108.53. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.45 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

