Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $108.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

