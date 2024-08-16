Diversified Trust Co Has $266,000 Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 28,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $95.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.65. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $115.84.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

