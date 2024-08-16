Diversified Trust Co Has $275,000 Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 9,821.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 154,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,384,000 after purchasing an additional 91,543 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 4.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 357,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $328,570.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,072. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMPR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMPR

Cimpress Stock Up 1.5 %

CMPR stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $104.92.

Cimpress Profile

(Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.