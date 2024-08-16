Diversified Trust Co Has $324,000 Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Rogers were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,001,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 11.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

In other Rogers news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total value of $74,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,409 shares in the company, valued at $420,568.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Stock Performance

ROG opened at $107.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.53. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $148.11.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

