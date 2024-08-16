Diversified Trust Co Has $330,000 Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,373,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,548 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 1,255.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 365,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,520,000 after purchasing an additional 100,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,261,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,564,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

Synaptics stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day moving average of $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.83 and a 1 year high of $121.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

