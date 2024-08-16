Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $128.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $137.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

