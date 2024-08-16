Diversified Trust Co Invests $255,000 in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $1,619,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Crane by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR opened at $151.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.77. Crane has a 12-month low of $82.57 and a 12-month high of $162.34.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

