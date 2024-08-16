Diversified Trust Co Invests $328,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,815,000 after buying an additional 446,752 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,804,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,766,000 after purchasing an additional 637,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Equitable by 1,161.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Equitable by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,232,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,553,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:EQH opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equitable

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.