Diversified Trust Co Invests $366,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,657 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.31.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.05 and a 1 year high of $153.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,134.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.47.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at $18,067,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,067,202.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,747,850. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.