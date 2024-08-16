Diversified Trust Co Makes New $248,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in American International Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,829,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $746,005,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,245,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,646,000 after acquiring an additional 300,712 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in American International Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,786,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,065,000 after purchasing an additional 290,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,440,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,273,000 after purchasing an additional 31,340 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.47.

American International Group Trading Up 0.7 %

AIG opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.94.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

