Diversified Trust Co Makes New $307,000 Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.9 %

KHC stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

