Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 386,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 4,467 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $137,806.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,310.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $36.80 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

