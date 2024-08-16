Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,957 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Steelcase by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 76,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 73,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $1,012,866.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,033.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $219,541.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,234.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 73,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $1,012,866.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,861. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Up 3.3 %

Steelcase stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

