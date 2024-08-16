Diversified Trust Co Purchases 759 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.9 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $105.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

