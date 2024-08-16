Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 843.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,440.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMH opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.87, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -573.33%.

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $52,758.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 412 shares in the company, valued at $8,050.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

