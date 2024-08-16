Diversified Trust Co Sells 22,629 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,629 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $2,068,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Paychex by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 21.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,514,445.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,199.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,872 shares of company stock worth $19,992,573. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $125.82 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $129.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

