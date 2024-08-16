Diversified Trust Co Sells 5,455 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 456,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,073,000 after purchasing an additional 97,465 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 378.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,534 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $110.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.74. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $112.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

