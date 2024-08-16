Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 89.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 27,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

DTE opened at $121.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day moving average of $111.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $126.76.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

