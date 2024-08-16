Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,944,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2,854.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 580,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 561,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 285,955 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,439.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 180,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 169,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,370,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HE opened at $13.51 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $792.30 million for the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

HE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

