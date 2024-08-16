DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading Up 7.1% Following Earnings Beat

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 503,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,684,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.18 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Get DLocal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DLO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DLocal by 151.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 387,762 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its position in shares of DLocal by 60.8% during the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,397,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after buying an additional 906,561 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.