Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 8,800 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $128,128.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,166,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,138,998.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,956 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $70,127.40.

On Friday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,848 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $54,372.24.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,933 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,963.29.

On Monday, August 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,951 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $120,838.50.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,024 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $134,999.04.

Donegal Group Price Performance

DGICA stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $490.54 million, a P/E ratio of 91.81 and a beta of -0.05.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 431.25%.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Donegal Group

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.