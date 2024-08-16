DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 36,920 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 29,056 shares.The stock last traded at $12.30 and had previously closed at $11.94.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DDI. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $14.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 81.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $621.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.80.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $88.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

