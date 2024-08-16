DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Gap Up to $31.44

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.44, but opened at $33.31. DraftKings shares last traded at $32.13, with a volume of 3,691,804 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

DraftKings Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,938,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $52,889,617. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in DraftKings by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

