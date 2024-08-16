Drax Group (LON:DRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $668.50

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 668.50 ($8.54) and last traded at GBX 665 ($8.49), with a volume of 114502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 661 ($8.44).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 600 ($7.66) to GBX 750 ($9.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, July 5th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 562.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 516.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 10.40 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Drax Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,445.78%.

In related news, insider Rob Shuter acquired 80,000 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.25) per share, for a total transaction of £516,800 ($659,857.00). Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

