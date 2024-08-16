Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) VP Jerry L. Redondo Sells 770 Shares of Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $49,434.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ducommun Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $66.13. The company has a market capitalization of $951.39 million, a PE ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 100,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ducommun by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ducommun by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 8.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ducommun by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

