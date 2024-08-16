Duke Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 34,407 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 615% compared to the average daily volume of 4,811 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $113.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $116.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average of $99.90. The company has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.15.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

