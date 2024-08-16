Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.67

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and traded as low as $3.27. Duluth shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 143,348 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Duluth from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Duluth Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $104.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.70 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Research analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Duluth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duluth by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

