Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 200.92% and a negative return on equity of 237.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Duos Technologies Group Trading Up 0.4 %

DUOT stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. Duos Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

