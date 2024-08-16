DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of DURECT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for DURECT’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DURECT’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

DRRX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.03. DURECT has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.36.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. DURECT had a negative net margin of 279.77% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DURECT by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 768,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 250,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

