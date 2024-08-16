Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 66.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Haleon by 12.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Haleon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the second quarter valued at $2,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HLN opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

