Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $920.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $925.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $822.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $739.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at $157,510,330.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at $134,507,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,456 shares of company stock worth $71,350,378 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $882.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

