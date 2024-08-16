Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.65). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dyne Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DYN opened at $45.74 on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $359,058.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,821.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 30,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $1,002,840.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,365.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $359,058.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,821.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,102 shares of company stock valued at $6,273,351. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,988,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $693,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $11,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.