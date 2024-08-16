Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DYN. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,419,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,834.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $66,942.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,994.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,419,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,834.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,102 shares of company stock valued at $6,273,351. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

