Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $110.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $30.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,405 shares of company stock valued at $187,859. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

