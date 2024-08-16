Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $326.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Eaton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $302.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.87. Eaton has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $120.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Eaton by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.