Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of EPC opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

