Elbit Systems Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.416 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Elbit Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years. Elbit Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

ESLT opened at $199.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.08. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $175.30 and a 12 month high of $225.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESLT

About Elbit Systems

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.