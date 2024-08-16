Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Announces Earnings Results

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), reports. The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 million. Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Electrovaya updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Electrovaya Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVA opened at $2.04 on Friday. Electrovaya has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrovaya

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electrovaya stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 820,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Electrovaya accounts for about 1.4% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 2.42% of Electrovaya at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Electrovaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

Further Reading

