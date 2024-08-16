Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Down 16.1% in July

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ELDN opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.91. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 49,704 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 273,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

