Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$28.00 to C$32.00. The company traded as high as C$27.17 and last traded at C$26.23, with a volume of 45209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.81.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EFN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.25.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Element Fleet Management

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

In other Element Fleet Management news, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total transaction of C$617,500.00. In related news, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total transaction of C$617,500.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$817,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,550 shares of company stock worth $132,034 and sold 68,874 shares worth $1,714,350. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of C$10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$353.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$333.85 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.5701107 EPS for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.