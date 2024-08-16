Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$28.00 to C$32.00. The company traded as high as C$27.17 and last traded at C$26.23, with a volume of 45209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.81.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EFN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.25.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of C$10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.
Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$353.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$333.85 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.5701107 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
